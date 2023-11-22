William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 225,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 157,664 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 263.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

