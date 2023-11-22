Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 854,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $31,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $45.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

