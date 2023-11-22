William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.70 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Brady worth $35,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $698,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America increased their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

