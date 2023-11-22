William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,377 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ryanair worth $34,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.4 %

RYAAY opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

