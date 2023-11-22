William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Winmark worth $33,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Winmark by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Winmark by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $443.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.76. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $233.21 and a 1-year high of $445.92.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.32 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 48.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $10.20 dividend. This represents a $40.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

WINA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other Winmark news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total value of $1,016,361.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,010,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $1,924,635. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

