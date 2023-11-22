William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of ABM Industries worth $38,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 372.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

