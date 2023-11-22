William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,883 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Sotera Health worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,787,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,563,000 after buying an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,017,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.26. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

