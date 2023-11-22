William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Boot Barn worth $40,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.30.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

