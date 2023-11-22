William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,329 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.93% of NextGen Healthcare worth $31,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXGN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 50.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

