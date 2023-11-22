William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.07 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Minerals Technologies worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after buying an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,158,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTX opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

