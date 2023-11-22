William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,027 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,145,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 302,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.