William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,326 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $34,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Greif by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

