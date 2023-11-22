William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.92% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $33,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter.

KALU opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.44 million, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.34. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

