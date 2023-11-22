Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $34,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $408.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

