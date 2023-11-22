William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,928 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $38,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,335.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 29.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 64.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

