Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys 355 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

