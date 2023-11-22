Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $50,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

