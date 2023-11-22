665 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

