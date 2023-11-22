780 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.63%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.