Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213,635 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

