WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

