MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,852 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $828,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NYSE D opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

