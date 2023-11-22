MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after acquiring an additional 541,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $271.45.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

