CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

