ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $12.22 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.87. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

