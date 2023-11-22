MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,856,000 after buying an additional 604,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of WELL opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 184.96, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

