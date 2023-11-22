MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after buying an additional 310,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,099,000 after buying an additional 50,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RS opened at $267.43 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $196.11 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

