ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $13.35 Million Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,083 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Weatherford International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 69,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 11.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.