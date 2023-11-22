MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

