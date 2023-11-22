ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of WEX worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 835.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.38. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.57 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.