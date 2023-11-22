AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,215,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,541,000 after purchasing an additional 658,629 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AMETEK by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,393,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,229,000 after buying an additional 2,440,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

