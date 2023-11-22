ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 113,950 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 113,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

