ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 3,569 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 594.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,145.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,002.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,901.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

