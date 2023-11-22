ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 31,709 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,709 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cactus were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHD opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $94,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,113,271. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

