ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.