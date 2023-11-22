ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 97,393 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Lantheus worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lantheus Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LNTH opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.
Lantheus Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.
