ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $10.75 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Agree Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

ADC stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

