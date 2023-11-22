125,822 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 125,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

IFF opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

