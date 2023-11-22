Don O’connell Buys 61,087 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Don O’connell acquired 61,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $23,823.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,087 shares in the company, valued at $23,823.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.