QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Holdings Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,684 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.23 and a beta of 0.33. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

