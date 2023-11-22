Victor Chavez Purchases 2,000 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Victor Chavez bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,391.97).

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 737 ($9.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £223.02 million, a PE ratio of 37,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 732.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 787.28. Avon Protection plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,244 ($15.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.14) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital raised Avon Protection to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

