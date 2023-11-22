ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.71 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $454.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.42 and its 200-day moving average is $423.13.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

