ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 383,658 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 1.12% of REGENXBIO worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 398,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 375,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About REGENXBIO

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

