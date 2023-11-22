ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Western Union worth $10,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Western Union by 18.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 615.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of WU opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

