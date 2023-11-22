Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,380 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,132 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,287,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,031,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

