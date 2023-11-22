ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Motco lifted its position in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

HPQ opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

