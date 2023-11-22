Morgan Stanley Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $78.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,428,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

