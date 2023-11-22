Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 4.2 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.82. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NTIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

