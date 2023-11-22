Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Purple Biotech during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PPBT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Purple Biotech from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

