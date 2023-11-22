StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

StealthGas Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GASS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GASS. Maxim Group increased their target price on StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StealthGas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

